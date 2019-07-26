Video: A Journey of Over 200km of Singletrack with 3 River Crossings in Pack Rafts

Aug 3, 2019
by Deane Parker  


Kahurangi National Park, NZ. An ancient place of rare birds, rolling alpine tussock, earthquake shattered peaks and towering podocarp forests. A place of colonialism gold fever and endeavor. A place of cascading rivers and winding singletrack... Fluid Trails


The Fluid Trails trip consisted of a 600km loop including over 200km of singletrack. it also included 3 swift and challenging rivers paddled in packrafts


Heavens Door is the top of a big climb on the first day of the Old Ghost Road
The Gouland Downs
The team; Muel, Deane, Rose
Ghost Lake Hut is a spectacular spot...in the right conditions

Last night chilling before the rapids of the Buller Gorge
The team carried the Alpacka packrafts on the handlebar harness

The boneyard
The Boneyard on the Old Ghost Road is a constantly eroding earthquake slip left over by the 1929 Murchison Earthquake

From the Anvil its a technical climb up onto the Skyline Ridge
Rose carried her wet-suit and extra warm gear on a rack attached to the Salsa Deadwood

The packrafts carried the mountain bikes through Class III rapids

Ariki Falls
Scouting Ariki Falls on the last night was intimidating, before packrafting the river on the last day, we didn't paddle the huge drop behind

Coastal Nikau Forest
Lush Coastal Nikau Forest on the Heaphy Track, The Salsa Mukluk fat bike fully loaded with packraft and expedition gear

Prayer flags, loaded rigs and a woodfire bath...definitely not a sufferfest all the time

Check out more about the Fluid Trails trip on the Salsa Cycles coverage at; https://salsacycles.com/culture/fluid_trails_short_film
Alpacka Raft’s coverage here
Bikepacking.com coverage here

Deane Parker
@deaneparkernz
https://www.deaneparker.nz/

Dylan Gerswchitz
@extremekidproductions
https://www.extremekidproductions.com/

Rose Green
@rose.green.nz

Muel
@uncle_muel

Thanks to the following brands for partnering with the team to make Fluid Trails happen;
Salsa Cycles
Alpacka Raft
Aquabound Paddles
Tineli New Zealand
Cyclewerks NZ
SCV Imports
Goat Cycles Bike Shop
Absolute Wilderness
Em’s Power Cookies
Little Beauties Fruit
True Fleece Merino
Zero Bag
Track Me NZ
Packrafting Queenstown
Ultimate Descents NZ
The Old Ghost Road

