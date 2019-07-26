Video: A Journey of Over 200km of Singletrack with 3 River Crossings in Pack Rafts

Kahurangi National Park, NZ. An ancient place of rare birds, rolling alpine tussock, earthquake shattered peaks and towering podocarp forests. A place of colonialism gold fever and endeavor. A place of cascading rivers and winding singletrack... Fluid TrailsThe team; Muel, Deane, Rose
Check out more about the Fluid Trails trip on the Salsa Cycles coverage at; https://salsacycles.com/culture/fluid_trails_short_film
Alpacka Raft’s coverage here
Bikepacking.com coverage here
Deane Parker@deaneparkernz
https://www.deaneparker.nz/
Dylan Gerswchitz
@extremekidproductions
https://www.extremekidproductions.com/
Rose Green@rose
.green.nz
Muel
@uncle_muel
Thanks to the following brands for partnering with the team to make Fluid Trails happen;
Salsa Cycles
Alpacka Raft
Aquabound Paddles
Tineli New Zealand
Cyclewerks NZ
SCV Imports
Goat Cycles Bike Shop
Absolute Wilderness
Em’s Power Cookies
Little Beauties Fruit
True Fleece Merino
Zero Bag
Track Me NZ
Packrafting Queenstown
Ultimate Descents NZ
The Old Ghost Road
0 Comments
Post a Comment