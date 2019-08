Video: A Journey of Over 200km of Singletrack with 3 River Crossings in Pack Rafts

The Fluid Trails trip consisted of a 600km loop including over 200km of singletrack. it also included 3 swift and challenging rivers paddled in packrafts

The team; Muel, Deane, Rose

Ghost Lake Hut is a spectacular spot...in the right conditions

The team carried the Alpacka packrafts on the handlebar harness

The Boneyard on the Old Ghost Road is a constantly eroding earthquake slip left over by the 1929 Murchison Earthquake

Rose carried her wet-suit and extra warm gear on a rack attached to the Salsa Deadwood

The packrafts carried the mountain bikes through Class III rapids

Scouting Ariki Falls on the last night was intimidating, before packrafting the river on the last day, we didn't paddle the huge drop behind

Lush Coastal Nikau Forest on the Heaphy Track, The Salsa Mukluk fat bike fully loaded with packraft and expedition gear

Prayer flags, loaded rigs and a woodfire bath...definitely not a sufferfest all the time

Kahurangi National Park, NZ. An ancient place of rare birds, rolling alpine tussock, earthquake shattered peaks and towering podocarp forests. A place of colonialism gold fever and endeavor. A place of cascading rivers and winding singletrack... Fluid Trails