Video: A Kamloops Dirt Jump Session With Ryan Forsythe

Nov 1, 2019
by Jackson Parker  
Ryan Forsythe // Kamloops

by clear-glass-media
Views: 539    Faves: 11    Comments: 2


Ryan was out visiting from the Island and we had the chance to meet up for a day. Enjoy!

Photo Aidan Fedderson

Photo Aidan Fedderson


Filmed by: Jackson Parker, Aidan Fedderson
Photos: Aidan Fedderson

Regions in Article
Kamloops Bike Ranch

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
65780 views
First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus
62967 views
Why We Think Amaury Pierron Riding An Intense is Just Trolling
50673 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rampage Memorial Tribute
47769 views
Inside Commencal: 20 Years After Starting From Zero
39164 views
The Crash That Punctured Johny Salido's Spleen & Took Him Out of Rampage
37654 views
Now THAT was a Bike: John Kirkcaldie's 2006 Turner DHR
33290 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
31168 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011897
Mobile Version of Website