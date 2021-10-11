Video: A Kiwi e-MTB Story Eddie Masters, Brook MacDonald & Matt Walker

Oct 11, 2021
by SHIMANO  


Words by Eddie Masters / Photos by Sven Martin

Like most things these days this story starts with a phone call. Cue Toby Singleton; the man with the plan. Three mates, battery-powered bicycles, and one hell of a riding destination, I was in from the get-go.

There’s nothing like getting the band back together, so fast forward a few months, and Brook MacDonald, Matt Walker and I found ourselves in Nelson, NZ tasked with putting the new Shimano EP8 motor through its paces. I hadn’t really spent a significant amount of time on an e-bike prior to this trip and neither had the others so we were blank canvases with full batteries.

Nelson as a riding destination has it all. Big hills, big climbs, and equally as large descents; a mountain biker's dream. I’ll forever hold Nelson close to my heart as the location where I lost my e-bike virginity and fell in love with this new style of self-assisted shuttling. Yes, that’s right shuttling. In our 3 days, we explored every nook and cranny of this 2 wheeled paradise enjoying the ups almost as much as the downs. Conversation flowed on the climbs and the banter in the peloton reached a new level. 3 days in nelson normally would barely scratch the surface, but in our 3 days, we hit all the hotspots and even entered some unchartered territory.

Our collective conclusion after 3 epic days in the saddle; don’t believe anyone who tells you they don’t like e-bikes. E-bikes unlock rides that were previously only earmarked for aerobic fitness freaks of nature. They open up a world of opportunities for everyone from pro’s to first-timers. Mountain biking is about having fun and sharing the stoke and that’s what I found these bikes did best. Try and wipe the smile off your face, I dare ya!

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8


Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8

Nelson NZ. Shimano EP8


