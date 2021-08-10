Pinkbike.com
Video: A Lake District Epic on eMTBs
Aug 10, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Specialized UK ambassadors Reece Langhorn and Henrik Jensen recently travelled to the Lake District aboard their Kenevo SLs for a proper Lakes Epic, they were accompanied by videographers Nico Turner and Jacob Gibbins to capture the adventure!
9 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
kennyloggedins
(16 mins ago)
It's not really an epic if you have to rely on returning to the car park for an extra battery. Did they throw their water bottles back in the van at this point as well?
[Reply]
4
1
Uncled
(42 mins ago)
dull as fuck.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(14 mins ago)
feck *
[Reply]
1
0
bobmck
(19 mins ago)
My Brain: ooo interesting, a Lake District epic on…ah doesn’t matter. I’ll just leave a comment then
[Reply]
1
0
dazlad
(36 mins ago)
I do miss living in Ambleside......
[Reply]
2
4
browner
(35 mins ago)
There's a great shot from 1:01 - 1:05 where you can see the e-bike related erosion happening from two angles and in slow motion.
[Reply]
2
3
AyJayDoubleyou
(33 mins ago)
even worse at 1.23
[Reply]
3
0
mtb-scotland
(29 mins ago)
That has nothing to do with them being on ebikes. Rocks and stones move about with people walking and riding bikes (even worse on steep parts).
[Reply]
1
0
platnum
(17 mins ago)
Now browner,That’s just plain dumb
[Reply]
