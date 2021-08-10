Video: A Lake District Epic on eMTBs

Aug 10, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Specialized UK ambassadors Reece Langhorn and Henrik Jensen recently travelled to the Lake District aboard their Kenevo SLs for a proper Lakes Epic, they were accompanied by videographers Nico Turner and Jacob Gibbins to capture the adventure!

Posted In:
Videos eMTB Riding Videos Specialized


9 Comments

  • 2 0
 It's not really an epic if you have to rely on returning to the car park for an extra battery. Did they throw their water bottles back in the van at this point as well?
  • 4 1
 dull as fuck.
  • 1 0
 feck *
  • 1 0
 My Brain: ooo interesting, a Lake District epic on…ah doesn’t matter. I’ll just leave a comment then
  • 1 0
 I do miss living in Ambleside......
  • 2 4
 There's a great shot from 1:01 - 1:05 where you can see the e-bike related erosion happening from two angles and in slow motion.
  • 2 3
 even worse at 1.23
  • 3 0
 That has nothing to do with them being on ebikes. Rocks and stones move about with people walking and riding bikes (even worse on steep parts).
  • 1 0
 Now browner,That’s just plain dumb

