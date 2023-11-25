Video: A Lap In The Tasmanian Jungle With Tracey Hannah

Nov 25, 2023
Maydena bike park and the 2019 World Cup Champion Tracey Hannah bringing you a lap in the Tasmanian jungle.

Maydena Bike Park offers some of the best trails and turns in the Southern Hemisphere and it’s great to see Tracey enjoying some time on her Enduro bike.

We would also love to give huge congratulations to Tracey on the recent birth of her baby boy and can’t wait to see them both riding in the future!



bigquotesI had such a sick time riding the trails in Maydena, super different conditions to home. When I get back on the bike, it’s on my bucket list to head back there.Tracey Hannah



2 Comments
 Something about watching women ride trails that makes me want to go for a ride myself (more so than men). More natural flow and sync with the trails, less attacking and useless berm shrallping. Same thing in skiing and surfing. Presumably brands have caught onto this… if not… well, here’s a hint haha
  • 1 0
 Git me back to Tassie!







