Video: A Lap In The Tasmanian Jungle With Tracey Hannah

I had such a sick time riding the trails in Maydena, super different conditions to home. When I get back on the bike, it’s on my bucket list to head back there. — Tracey Hannah

Words:Maydena bike park and the 2019 World Cup Champion Tracey Hannah bringing you a lap in the Tasmanian jungle.Maydena Bike Park offers some of the best trails and turns in the Southern Hemisphere and it’s great to see Tracey enjoying some time on her Enduro bike.We would also love to give huge congratulations to Tracey on the recent birth of her baby boy and can’t wait to see them both riding in the future!