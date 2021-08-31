Video: A-Line & Dirt Merchant Trains All Day at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park in 'Greatest Hits'

An update from Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Whistler Mountain Bike Park's Greatest Hits on A-Line and Dirt Merchant.
What are some of your favourite hits that we missed? Comment below and let us know.New this summer
Are you waiting for your favourite season to ride Whistler Mountain Bike Park? Here’s what you’ve been sleeping through this summer.
The GMC dual slalom has been pitting friends against friends since early July. Grab your mates and come settle who is fastest before the final day on Monday, October 11th.
Test your skills before progressing from Crank It Up to A-Line. The Gatorade Skills Park is a new learning area featuring a new trail with drops and rock rolls. The A-Line Mock Drop simulator can be found in the new skills park on Out of Sight, next to Fantastic in the Fitzsimmons zone.
The rebuild on Zone 1 of A-Line was worth the wait. Take a ride
with Trev Berg as he flows down the new section of the fans favourite trail. Finally the expansion has continued and Creekside once again has some new hits. Descend South Park and look out on the right for Palm Corners and Barking Duck.
The trail crew will continue maintaining the trails through the Fall.Unlimited Fall Bike Park Pass is on sale now
It’s no secret that Fall is all time in Whistler Mountain Bike Park. Following a hot and dry summer, we’re looking forward to some moisture and the best riding conditions of the season.
Fitzsimmons Express and Garbanzo Express continue spinning daily from 10am - 5pm and 10am - 4pm respectively up to and including the final day on Monday, October 11th.
Creekside Gondola will be turning 10am – 4pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Holiday Monday’s only from September 7th until October 11th.
Ride all day long, seven days a week from September 3rd until October 11th with an Unlimited Fall Bike Park Pass for just $380*.
Twilight and 5 or 10 Day Pass Holders can upgrade to an Unlimited Fall Pass for $270*. Buy now
to unlock the Bike Park in our favourite season. *Prices in $CAD for adults.
Greatest Hits video and photos featuring the Whistler Mountain Bike Park team (James McSkimming, Melissa Penrose, Paul Stevens, Trevor Berg and Trevor Burke) plus Justin Dewey Roy.
Video and photos by Christie Fitzpatrick & Video Edit by Chris Sroka.
