Video: A-Line & Dirt Merchant Trains All Day at the Whistler Mountain Bike Park in 'Greatest Hits'

Aug 31, 2021
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  
Greatest Hits - Whistler Mountain Bike Park

by WhistlerMountainBikePark
Views: 305    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


An update from Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Whistler Mountain Bike Park's Greatest Hits on A-Line and Dirt Merchant.

What are some of your favourite hits that we missed? Comment below and let us know.

New this summer

Are you waiting for your favourite season to ride Whistler Mountain Bike Park? Here’s what you’ve been sleeping through this summer.

The GMC dual slalom has been pitting friends against friends since early July. Grab your mates and come settle who is fastest before the final day on Monday, October 11th.

GMC Dual Slalom

Test your skills before progressing from Crank It Up to A-Line. The Gatorade Skills Park is a new learning area featuring a new trail with drops and rock rolls. The A-Line Mock Drop simulator can be found in the new skills park on Out of Sight, next to Fantastic in the Fitzsimmons zone.

The A-Line Mock Drop simulator in the Gatorade Skills Park.

The rebuild on Zone 1 of A-Line was worth the wait. Take a ride with Trev Berg as he flows down the new section of the fans favourite trail. Finally the expansion has continued and Creekside once again has some new hits. Descend South Park and look out on the right for Palm Corners and Barking Duck.

The trail crew will continue maintaining the trails through the Fall.

The Oakley Step Up in Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Unlimited Fall Bike Park Pass is on sale now

It’s no secret that Fall is all time in Whistler Mountain Bike Park. Following a hot and dry summer, we’re looking forward to some moisture and the best riding conditions of the season.

Fitzsimmons Express and Garbanzo Express continue spinning daily from 10am - 5pm and 10am - 4pm respectively up to and including the final day on Monday, October 11th.

Creekside Gondola will be turning 10am – 4pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Holiday Monday’s only from September 7th until October 11th.

Ride all day long, seven days a week from September 3rd until October 11th with an Unlimited Fall Bike Park Pass for just $380*.

Twilight and 5 or 10 Day Pass Holders can upgrade to an Unlimited Fall Pass for $270*.

Buy now to unlock the Bike Park in our favourite season. *Prices in $CAD for adults.



Greatest Hits video and photos featuring the Whistler Mountain Bike Park team (James McSkimming, Melissa Penrose, Paul Stevens, Trevor Berg and Trevor Burke) plus Justin Dewey Roy.

Video and photos by Christie Fitzpatrick & Video Edit by Chris Sroka.

Thank you to the Whistler Mountain Bike Park sponsors: GT, SRAM, Rockshox, iXS, Gatorade, Kokanee, GMC, Pinkbike, Trailforks, Maxxis, Dakine, HT, GoPro, Clif, Garbanzo Bike & Bean, Stans, ODI, Fabric, Ride Concepts & Oakley.

Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Videos Press Releases Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I miss you, Whistler.. Here's hoping for next year!

