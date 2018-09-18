Video: A Little Known MTB Heaven - Meribel, France

EP.6 – 12 hours flat

And you, do you often ride with a view on Mont Blanc?

Morning shooting in the streets.

Sunrise climbing

The sun is up, let's go down!

Maybe some bikepark now ?

The sun sets, last run !

The best way to end a day like this one : a nice French meal.

Welc[H]ome is Jeremy Prevost's web series, made exclusively in Méribel. This native of the Allues Valley, a professional freerider and former competitor on the Freeride World Tour, travels the world to quench his thirst for powder yet remains deeply attached to his home valley.In summer, he works on Méribel’s bike park. When not wielding a pickaxe, he is with his friends, making the most of the enormous potential of the Méribel valley in Enduro and Downhill. In this episode, he takes us to visit the slopes, starting in the early morning and ending at sunset.As a warm up, he pedals to the summit of the Tougnète ridges at sunrise for a magnificent run to the centre of the resort. Next he takes us down Méribel Bikepark’s famous trails such as "Tougnète rocket" or "Forest jump". And to finish, he takes us on a beautiful descent from Col de la Loze, facing the sunset, ending at night in the Altiport forest.