VIDEOS

Video: A Little Known MTB Heaven - Meribel, France

Sep 18, 2018
by Méribel Coeur des 3 Vallees  
by MeribelTourisme
Views: 166    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


EP.6 – 12 hours flat

Welc[H]ome is Jeremy Prevost's web series, made exclusively in Méribel. This native of the Allues Valley, a professional freerider and former competitor on the Freeride World Tour, travels the world to quench his thirst for powder yet remains deeply attached to his home valley.

In summer, he works on Méribel’s bike park. When not wielding a pickaxe, he is with his friends, making the most of the enormous potential of the Méribel valley in Enduro and Downhill. In this episode, he takes us to visit the slopes, starting in the early morning and ending at sunset.

As a warm up, he pedals to the summit of the Tougnète ridges at sunrise for a magnificent run to the centre of the resort. Next he takes us down Méribel Bikepark’s famous trails such as "Tougnète rocket" or "Forest jump". And to finish, he takes us on a beautiful descent from Col de la Loze, facing the sunset, ending at night in the Altiport forest.

And you, do you often ride with a view on Mont Blanc?

Morning shooting in the streets.

Sunrise climbing


The sun is up, let's go down!

Maybe some bikepark now ?



The sun sets, last run !



The best way to end a day like this one : a nice French meal.

MENTIONS: @MeribelTourisme


Must Read This Week
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
48748 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
43427 views
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
43396 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
43139 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
38658 views
YT Introduces Aluminum Tues DH Bike
38646 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
36298 views
Social Roundup: First Hits - Hardline 2018
35308 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 We spent a week there last year and the trails were great. The only issue was there was no coordination with Courcheval and Val Thorens about the days the lifts were open making it impossible to link the 3 valleys up properly. For example the lifts in Val Thorens were open on the days the lift that links it to Meribel was shut!!! If they sorted this out then they would have a great place

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033227
Mobile Version of Website