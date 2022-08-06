Watch
Video: A Long & Brutal Track - Inside the Tape at Mont-Sainte-Anne
Aug 6, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro takes you down the world-famous Mont-Saint-Anne DH track, to show you the ins and outs of one of the longest tracks on the circuit.
Produced by Sleeper Collective.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Inside The Tape
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022
World Cup DH
1 Comment
Score
Time
2
0
thingswelike
(12 mins ago)
Superb as always! Good luck for the big show Ben!
[Reply]
