Video: A Long & Brutal Track - Inside the Tape at Mont-Sainte-Anne

Aug 6, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Ben Cathro takes you down the world-famous Mont-Saint-Anne DH track, to show you the ins and outs of one of the longest tracks on the circuit.

Produced by Sleeper Collective.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Inside The Tape Ben Cathro DH Racing Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Superb as always! Good luck for the big show Ben!





