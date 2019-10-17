Video: A Look Inside Geometron with Chris Porter

In the next eleven minutes, you will learn more than you have learned in the last two years. We met Chris Porter of Geometron Bikes and asked him to tell us about his vision of the Bike Industry. During this meeting, we discovered that many of the beliefs we have about the bike are not that solid and that we are probably only at the beginning of a new era of technological development. There must be a reason if Chris is known in the UK as "The Godfather of Suspension".