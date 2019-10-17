Video: A Look Inside Geometron with Chris Porter

In the next eleven minutes, you will learn more than you have learned in the last two years. We met Chris Porter of Geometron Bikes and asked him to tell us about his vision of the Bike Industry. During this meeting, we discovered that many of the beliefs we have about the bike are not that solid and that we are probably only at the beginning of a new era of technological development. There must be a reason if Chris is known in the UK as "The Godfather of Suspension".
- BIKE WEIGHT :
It does have an impact on how much energy you need to climb, yes another kinematic can make climbing better, yes your body weight is much more and it's easier to go on diet but at the moment you got all those weight loss and good suspension properties, it still does climbing easier with less kilos from the bike.
The weight also has an impact on how stable or how quick the handling is, some people prefer to be driven by their bike (consider an Ebike on descend as extreme example), I personnally prefer to dictate my bike where I want it to be and do it sometimes quick. I don't believe heavier sprung weight makes the suspension better, I think you might just setup your suspension wrong and the added weight shows you the way on a better setting according to the weight of your bike.
Besides, unsprung weight has more influence on how quick your suspension can actuate.
- MEASURING A PERFORMANCE BY TIME :
In a perfect world where you do laps with the very same time like a bot, it would make total sence. Unfortunately there are so many variables that makes a time deviate, shorter or longer : wind, grip, track condition and add it the human : strength, stamina, line choice, brake points etc...
So the only reliable way to compare a performance still remains what we have now even if yes it sounds dumb but it is.
Ich möchte in die nächste Winter nach Freiburg gehen und darin will ich Nicolai und Intend kaufen
