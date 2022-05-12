Video: A Look Into the World of Wyn Masters in 'Behind the Mic'

Racer, content creator, privateer patron, wheelie guru; Wyn Masters is one of the hardest working riders in mountain biking. In between racing a full season of DH and enduro, Wyn keeps us entertained and informed through his WynTV series, a staple in racing media coverage. On top of that, every Wednesday, he pushes the limits on what can be done on one wheelie with hiscontent. If all of that wasn’t enough, Wyn also makes sure to give back to the next generation of riders through his Privateer of the Week award, where he gives one standout racer who isn’t on a factory team, a cash donation so they can continue to chase their dream of being a pro rider.His passion for two wheels runs deep, and no matter what new endeavor he takes on, you always know Wyn will keep it fun and exciting.Take a closer look into the world of Wyn!Film: Jules Bellot / Louis CitadelleEdit: Louis Citadelle