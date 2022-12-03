Video: A Love Letter to Autumn in 'August Falls'

Words and Video by: Logan Williams
|"For every beginning, there is an end. For every sun that sets, a moon rises. And every autumn, August Falls."—someone sick
Last winter, I went through a pretty serious bike withdrawal. There's something to be said about not being able to do the thing you want to do that just makes you really want to do the thing
. This also happens to be the state of mind where I'm the most inspired and creative. So, I started thinking about all the videos I wanted to make over the next year. No matter what I did, I kept coming back to a really straightforward concept: two friends, ripping a trail at sunset, filmed predominantly with a cable cam, set to a throwback tune that would get people stoked to ride their bikes.
This concept went through quite a few renditions, athletes, and locations before I realized I was overcomplicating the concept and needed to bring it back to its roots. Last spring, with the help of my friends from the UBCO Mountain Bike Club, we were able to revive a local trail that hadn't been ridden in years (thank you for the original build Pat McCarter
). This trail would prove to be the perfect spot to bring this idea to life, with the help from a couple local shredders Jaxon Blake
(15) and Cory Fitchett
(16). I hope you enjoy the chaos and you can use this video to help stay stoked through the cold, dark winter months, just like the videos before it did for me.
Humongous thank you to my friends at the UBCO Mtb club for their help getting this trail running again.
This video was inspired predominantly by a Silvia Films
edit of similar nature. Please watch it if you'd like to get a sense of what inspired me in the first place. Thank you Matty, Dylan, Karl and Ian for making this stuff back in the day, it's pretty much shaped who I am today!
|"Doing runs down a trail with a buddy is one of my favorite things to do. We tried to recreate that feeling through film for you guys!"—Karl Heldt
