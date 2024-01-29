Video: A Mid-Winter Downhill Rebuild

Jan 29, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the sounds of a mid-winter workshop service.

photo

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos DH Bikes


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,064 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Yoshimura Signs Dakotah Norton] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
188259 views
Dakotah Norton, Ronan Dunne & Ryan Pinkerton Form Mondraker Factory Racing
85358 views
Santa Cruz CEO Joe Graney Out at Pon Holdings
42958 views
Podcast: Rob Warner Opens Up
39391 views
Ibis Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Receive UDH Hangers, New Colors, & New Price
34670 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 10 in 2024
34024 views
Velo Digest: Who Earns the Most in Pro Road Cycling, Reconsidering Fasted Training, WorldTour Team Bikes, & More
33721 views
Zerode Bikes Announces New World Cup Team with Sam Blenkinsop & Taylor Vernon
33484 views

3 Comments
  • 9 0
 Wouldn't you give the bike a wash before you start giving it a rebuild?
  • 2 0
 I am here for this sort of content
  • 1 0
 Not dropping a tool a single time. Totally unrealistic. Otherwise nice ASMR







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032023
Mobile Version of Website