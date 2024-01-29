Watch
Video: A Mid-Winter Downhill Rebuild
Jan 29, 2024
Pinkbike Originals
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the sounds of a mid-winter workshop service.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
DH Bikes
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,064 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
jonnymcc
(23 mins ago)
Wouldn't you give the bike a wash before you start giving it a rebuild?
[Reply]
2
0
calumjsmith
(25 mins ago)
I am here for this sort of content
[Reply]
1
0
zaskarHH
(9 mins ago)
Not dropping a tool a single time. Totally unrealistic. Otherwise nice ASMR
[Reply]
