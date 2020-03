Video: A Mile of Continuous Rock on Quebec's New 'Slab City' Trail

Slab City // Sentiers Du Moulin's Newest Trail

Slab City is a single black diamond trail located at Sentiers du Moulin, a fast growing enduro mecca located just 15 minutes outside of Quebec City, Canada. The trail bears its name from the off-grid Californian community and reflects the unique experience anyone will have venturing past the trailhead. Only punctuated by a few ladder bridges and some rock arrangements, the trail truly feels like you are riding down a mile of continuous rock, weaving its way through the forest. Its porous granite offers phenomenal grip and rides incredibly well even in wet conditions. Born from a partnership between Sentiers du Moulin, Velo Solution Canada and the local volunteer group LBCycle, Slab City is part of a big expansion project known as the Maelstrom trail network. This new zone will offer more than 12 miles of world-class riding by spring 2021, adding up to the existing 25 miles of trail that already make Sentiers du Moulin a must go for enduro enthusiasts on the East Coast. The unique mix of geology and topography offered in the Maelstrom zone is one of a kind and the type of riding you wouldn't expect to find on the east coast of Canada.Watch Slab City's visionary and trail builder Nic Sauve ride the trail he dreamed up.--