Video: A Minute of Joe Breeden Shredding a Squamish Relic

Joe Breeden had some spare time after the Crankworx BC summer series before heading back to the UK which meant he had a chance to test out a Squamish relic known as 19th Hole. Built over 20 odd years ago you could say its had some wear and tear. Big compressions, huge slick roots and as fast and rough as it comes. We can only imagine what it was like when it was freshly built. Enjoy a minute of Joe as his rips a lap through a wet and slick Squamish.After 20 years of wear and tear and Canada's unforgiving weather, the track has been stripped bare, exposing a map of colossal roots and granite rock. You'll be lucky to hold on for a lap of 19th Hole in these conditions. It's relentless and steep.