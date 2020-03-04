Video: A Minute of Matt MacDuff Highlights from Darkfest 2020

Mar 4, 2020
by O'Neal Racing  
Matt MacDuff @ DarkFEST 2020

by oneal
Words by Matt MacDuff

DARKFEST is a special time of the year. The crew is incredible and the vibes are awesome. You get to wake up in a house with all your friends, then get shuttled up a mountain to the biggest set of jumps in the world… it’s heaven on earth. It’s such an inspiring environment, and after what I’ve seen and experienced I feel as if anything is possible.

For the first time ever at DARKFEST I was fully kitted out in O’Neal gear. Repping my usually big bike set up with Legacy Pants and Sender Shoes I took it a step further this year, adding the Prodigy 50yr Anniversary Jersey, Gloves and the all new 5SRS Moto Helmet.

I believe if you look good, you feel good. If you feel good you ride good. That philosophy prompted my decision to go with a full kit for DARKFEST 2020.

I enjoyed putting the kit on. Almost every time I suited up I felt ready for battle. Basketball and hockey players have routines before games, why shouldn’t mountain bikers have them as well? I felt I looked like a professional everyday, about to ride the biggest jumps in the world and I believe that translated into my riding.

Looking forward to the rest of 2020 and I plan to be working much closer with O’Neal on developing custom kits for video projects and events.


I didn’t get all the tricks I wanted but that’s ok. I’m looking forward to putting even more work in this year, and coming out next year even stronger.

Matt MacDuff's O'Neal Gear Kit at DarkFEST 2K20

O'Neal 5SRS Helmet
O'Neal B-50 Goggle
O'Neal Prodigy Jersey FIVEZERO

O'Neal Redeema Knee Guards
O'Neal Prodigy Gloves FIVEZERO
O'Neal Legacy Pants


O'Neal Sender Flat Pedal Shoes
O'Neal Holeshot Roost Guard
O'Neal Mayhem Hexx Jersey

I want to thank Sam Reynolds, Nico Vink, Clemens Kaudela and the entire DARKFEST crew. You guys are taking the sport in an incredible direction and it’s an honor to be a part of it. Thank you for one of the best weeks of my life.

We need more events like this one for sure!

MMD


Photo Credit: Fernando Marmolejo

