Video: A Moment of Solitude

We all could use a moment of solitude right now. Whether your moment is riding your bike, going for a walk, or disconnecting from media, we hope you find your version of solitude.This crisis is impacting every corner of humanity. In these times, we need to be responsible humans and adhere to the guidelines provided by our local authorities. Bikes are what bring us together. We need to limit group activities now so that we can ride with one another again soon. If you can still enjoy the outdoors on a bike, please do so in solitude and make good choices along the way.For those that may be concerned about the making of this video during a time like this, we shot this two weeks ago when this crisis was just beginning in the United States. We could see the wave coming, and knew we would all be feeling the stress soon. We want to assure you that we went about making this video responsibly, with only three people involved. Lars intentionally rode at a pace that was safe for him. We understand that riding bikes is inherently dangerous. We hope that you enjoy this video, but please recognize that going out for a ride in this current situation may not be the healthiest decision. We hope you all take this seriously and proceed cautiously. One day in the future we will be able to get back outside and ride with our friends.If you need anything from us, Transition Bikes is still operating. Administrative employees are working from home and our shipping department is running a one-person crew. All orders will ship out within 1-business day as normal.You can reach out to us at info@transitionbikes.com