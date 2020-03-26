Video: A Moment of Solitude

Mar 26, 2020
by Transition Bikes  
A Moment of Solitude

by TransitionBikeCompany
We all could use a moment of solitude right now. Whether your moment is riding your bike, going for a walk, or disconnecting from media, we hope you find your version of solitude.

Photos for A Moment of Solitude video

This crisis is impacting every corner of humanity. In these times, we need to be responsible humans and adhere to the guidelines provided by our local authorities. Bikes are what bring us together. We need to limit group activities now so that we can ride with one another again soon. If you can still enjoy the outdoors on a bike, please do so in solitude and make good choices along the way.

Photos for A Moment of Solitude video

For those that may be concerned about the making of this video during a time like this, we shot this two weeks ago when this crisis was just beginning in the United States. We could see the wave coming, and knew we would all be feeling the stress soon. We want to assure you that we went about making this video responsibly, with only three people involved. Lars intentionally rode at a pace that was safe for him. We understand that riding bikes is inherently dangerous. We hope that you enjoy this video, but please recognize that going out for a ride in this current situation may not be the healthiest decision. We hope you all take this seriously and proceed cautiously. One day in the future we will be able to get back outside and ride with our friends.

Photos for A Moment of Solitude video

If you need anything from us, Transition Bikes is still operating. Administrative employees are working from home and our shipping department is running a one-person crew. All orders will ship out within 1-business day as normal.

You can reach out to us at info@transitionbikes.com

8 Comments

  • 4 0
 Love it. Love what Transition stands for, how their employees/riders have treated me over the years. I will be a die hard Transition rider FOR E V E R (spoken like Squints in The Sandlot).
  • 2 0
 Just did the same thing with my pooch in Cape Town before the whole country goes into 21 days of total isolation. Boys aren't messing about here. 2 guys charged with attempted murder for being diagnosed with C19 and just carrying on with everyday life as normal. We're set for 1814400 moments of solitude!
  • 1 1
 Not sure of the social responsibility of riding full tilt during a global pandemic but the shot at 1:54 is pretty fricken sweet.
  • 1 0
 agree - they should have addressed this directly in the above article.
  • 2 0
 That looks like full tilt for you and me, but for Sternberg it's probably more like the dial to 5 out of 11.
  • 1 1
 I bet there was at least one person with a camera with him!
  • 1 0
 it's almost as if they didn't talk about this in the article.
  • 1 0
 Hey Lukeno1, with Lars were two people shooting this. We understand that at this time that is not a responsible thing to do, but at the time of the shoot there were not any mandates on groups yet. All three that worked on this were still currently working together as normal at TR. We hope you, and other viewers of this video can enjoy and appreciate the video for the times, but not think we are encouraging others to go out as a group to ride/shoot currently.

Post a Comment



