Video: A New Bike Day Gone Too Far?

Nov 23, 2019
by Jonathan Kang  

What happens when #newBikeDay goes too far?

Video by Jonathan Kang. Thank you to Knolly Bikes and to Nathan for eating pasta off of his top tube.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Loved it!
  • 2 0
 Phew... at least I’m not the only one who does that!
  • 2 0
 Ok now c'mon! Who hasn't done any of that before?!?!
  • 2 0
 Yes, sometimes, I just love to admiring, bike's beauty!!!
  • 3 1
 I wish I was the pasta
  • 1 0
 Threading the pedal on backwards, LMAO

