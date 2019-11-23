Pinkbike.com
Video: A New Bike Day Gone Too Far?
Nov 23, 2019
by
Jonathan Kang
What happens when
#newBikeDay
goes too far?
Video by
Jonathan Kang
. Thank you to
Knolly Bikes
and to Nathan for eating pasta off of his top tube.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
WAKIdesigns
(38 mins ago)
Loved it!
[Reply]
2
0
Joe27
(28 mins ago)
Phew... at least I’m not the only one who does that!
[Reply]
2
0
Ktron
(17 mins ago)
Ok now c'mon! Who hasn't done any of that before?!?!
[Reply]
2
0
greg390
(13 mins ago)
Yes, sometimes, I just love to admiring, bike's beauty!!!
[Reply]
3
1
brygreg
(Aug 7, 2019 at 7:44)
I wish I was the pasta
[Reply]
1
0
SLBIKES
(15 mins ago)
Threading the pedal on backwards, LMAO
[Reply]
