Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: A New Enduro Talent Rides Vancouver Island Raw

Oct 8, 2019
by Max McCulloch  
RAW: Elijah Barron Rides Vancouver Island

by victoriabiker13
Views: 1,464    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


The Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island has always been a hotbed of talent, with the likes of Mark Wallace, the late Steve Smith, and more, coming out of the area. Up-and-coming enduro racer Elijah Barron is quickly following in their footsteps with growing results on the Canadian and Vancouver Island circuits. Here's what a quick ride down his locals trails looks like.

Made Possible by: 100 Percent Canada

Regions in Article
Mount Tzouhalem

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos 100percent


Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
88217 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
78760 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
66789 views
Nukeproof Reveals EWS-Winning Carbon Mega 290
49156 views
Arbr Unveils Production Ready RB2 29er
48519 views
First Look: An Innovative Take on the Tire Plug, The Stan's Dart
42665 views
Dorel Industries Suspends Dividend, Stock Value Plummets to Record Low, Tariffs Blamed
42460 views
Check Out: Clipless Shoes, New Hubs, Pumps & Flat Fixing Solutions - October 2019
41631 views

14 Comments

  • 8 0
 What's in the water over there? The island is home to some serious cycling talent!

Stoked we could support this project and riders like Elijah. Keep up the good work.
  • 4 0
 built like a racing snake but still bosses that bike like a monster. love it.
  • 4 0
 Yeah! Welcome to the zoo!
  • 3 0
 My SC don't ride like that .
  • 3 0
 The Island stinks - tell your friends!
  • 2 0
 Haha! I second this; don’t waste you’re time coming over. I don’t think anyone even mountain bikes anyway...
  • 4 1
 Just sold my bike.
  • 1 0
 That trial looks so gooooood! Loved that little slow mo of him weighting the front wheel around that cornes. So sick
  • 1 0
 Freaking shredder! All berms fear this man!
  • 1 0
 Endless amounts of young talent these days
  • 1 0
 Wow
  • 1 0
 Well that was sick.
  • 1 0
 So sick
  • 1 0
 Yes Eli!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.018467
Mobile Version of Website