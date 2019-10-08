Video: A New Enduro Talent Rides Vancouver Island Raw

The Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island has always been a hotbed of talent, with the likes of Mark Wallace, the late Steve Smith, and more, coming out of the area. Up-and-coming enduro racer Elijah Barron is quickly following in their footsteps with growing results on the Canadian and Vancouver Island circuits. Here's what a quick ride down his locals trails looks like.
Made Possible by: 100 Percent Canada
Stoked we could support this project and riders like Elijah. Keep up the good work.
