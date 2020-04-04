Video: A New Zealander's First Trip to Crankworx Rotorua

My name is Liam... I'm a 23-year-old lad from Hamilton, New Zealand. I've been in the cycle industry for just over 4 years now, currently, I work at a bike wholesaler (ADU Industries) and after-hours I love riding with mates and filming. Now imagine each year I've been busy at Crankworx due to work obligations, so this year when I had the unique opportunity to work on the stand and film freelance for my own brand (Douglas Media). I was pretty amped.
This meant that while still having time to enjoy the small things like swimming, riding with mates and checking out new products, I got to film and ride with pro riders from different riding disciplines. This gave me the best of both worlds allowing me to collect content in the way that I deemed fit, to then at a later date display my art how I feel too show mountain bikers really love this event, below is a short look back at some of the times I spent with good mates and new friends made along the way.
Jack Derry is a Tauranga local and a good friend of mine and is well know for flowy yet steezy lines
Any time I can rope somebody confident enough to use a camera to get behind the lens and shoot me I take advantage of it, unfortunately for Jack Derry it was his turn, sorry Jack. - RIDER: Liam Brierly
RIGHT Charles Makea
LEFT: Liam Cocks Smashing laps on the old dual slalom track RIGHT: a very battered Jack Derry elbow
BBP (bike/beer/party) was this year cranwrx mantra
Mandatory Crankworx Mullet are needed and Reubens was no exception - Reuben Bron
LEFT: CJ Ingram RIGHT: George Harvey
The DH course changed a bit this year with the longer Chicane section like most of the European courses from last year - However, the dual-speed and style course also had a facelift and needless to say most of the rider were throwing down some bangers. RIDER: Matt Begg
3 Comments
Post a Comment