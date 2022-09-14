Video: A Perfect Pairing of Riding & Drone Skills in Châtel

Bikepark Châtel’s local Antoine Buffart is well known for his particular approach to mountain biking. You probably remember him from his no-hands segments riding the Vink Line or bringing his trial background to the park. Well, get ready to be surprised once again as he takes on fpv drone flying and shows skills from another world.Nothing beats drones when it’s about showcasing what Châtel has to offer and riders like Simon Pierguidi, Yannick Baechler, Nicolas Baechler, Marius Perraudin and Candice Tupin.If that doesn’t get you pumped for riding, call your doctor because you might be dead.Shape Ride Shoot / Antoine Buffart