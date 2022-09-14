Video: A Perfect Pairing of Riding & Drone Skills in Châtel

Sep 14, 2022
by SCOTT Sports  

Bikepark Châtel’s local Antoine Buffart is well known for his particular approach to mountain biking. You probably remember him from his no-hands segments riding the Vink Line or bringing his trial background to the park. Well, get ready to be surprised once again as he takes on fpv drone flying and shows skills from another world.

Nothing beats drones when it’s about showcasing what Châtel has to offer and riders like Simon Pierguidi, Yannick Baechler, Nicolas Baechler, Marius Perraudin and Candice Tupin.

If that doesn’t get you pumped for riding, call your doctor because you might be dead.

Shape Ride Shoot / Antoine Buffart






Regions in Article
Chatel Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Scott Antoine Buffart


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 In my time, we used our helicopter.
  • 1 0
 Scott Voltages rule!
  • 1 0
 I think I’m dead.
  • 1 0
 That was epic





