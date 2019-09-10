Video: A Podium for Annie Last & Team KMC Ekoï Orbea - Snowshoe World Cup XC 2019

Watch the latest video from Team KMC in Snowshoe (USA), where they gave us an inside look at what it means to be a part of something bigger. We say goodbye to the World Cup with the podium achieved by Annie Last in Snowshoe, USA.When every member of a group is personally motivated and individually committed to joining forces and working together toward a common goal.When sharing experience and mentoring the rider next to you is just another part of the job.When you're as happy for your teammates' results as you are for your own.That’s how we understand the word “team."