Video: A Podium for Malene Degn & Team KMC Ekoï Orbea at the Nove Mesto World Cup XC

May 30, 2019
by Orbea  


Nove Mesto na Morave. Just another weekend spent in the “office.” We love watching our athletes progress as riders, but it’s even more rewarding to see them standing on one of the most demanding podiums in the world at such a young age.

Check out our recap from an energetic weekend during the second stop of the MTB World Cup.








bigquotesIt is hard to believe this is my first Elite podium after, only, my second World Cup race ever! I had a special plan in mind before the race and everything went perfectly well.
It is amazing because I really wanted to begin my first Elite World Cup that way. Being on the podium, it is a dream that comes true and I want more of it! Anyway, I spent two fantastic weeks with KMC-EKOI-ORBEA Team and I would like to thank everybody for their dedication, and the partners as well!Malene Degn






Thomas Litscher was ill last Friday and he missed the XCC race. However, he did an impressive “remontada” during Nove Mesto race to finish in 18th place: “It is a great performance with bib number 50” says Team Manager Pierre Lebreton.

Milan Vader took the 21st place of his second Elite World Cup race: “I was in 12th position after first lap, then I managed to stay among the top 15. Unfortunately, I had a flat tyre in the last lap but it was an interesting race anyway."




Hélène Clauzel took the 9th place of Nove Mesto Na Morave U23 race. She is now in 6th position in the general classification:

“My result is satisfying. I caught up with nearly all competitors during this race. I am in great shape and I know I can be better especially after seven months of convalescence."





