Video: A Podium for Victor Koretzky & Team KMC Ekoï Orbea - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

The recovery of the athlete is key to the development of sports activity and competition.
Much of this video in Lenzerheide has focused on the recovery with two key people, who help our athletes face every day of the World Cup in the best possible conditions. Marie Jacket and Manon Grégis, osteopath and physiotherapist at Team KMC Ekoï Orbea, tell us what a World Cup week is for them.
We say goodbye to Lenzerheide with Victor Koretzky standing on his first podium of the season after finishing 4th. See you at the world championships in Mont Saint Anne.
|The past few days I have been feeling well on the bike. I just needed to materialize it on race day.
I took the 7th place in XCC quite effortlessly and I gained in confidence. Today I had to face some technical issues.
It happens from time to time in my sport. Nevertheless, I had great sensations in the last lap.
I haven’t been on an XCO podium since last year in La Bresse (August 26th) and it is an amazing feeling. Now I need to rest a little before I start to train for the next World Championships.
I am really eager to ride the last part of the season—Victor Koretzky
