Video: A Podium for Victor Koretzky & Team KMC Ekoï Orbea - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

The past few days I have been feeling well on the bike. I just needed to materialize it on race day.



I took the 7th place in XCC quite effortlessly and I gained in confidence. Today I had to face some technical issues.

It happens from time to time in my sport. Nevertheless, I had great sensations in the last lap.



I haven’t been on an XCO podium since last year in La Bresse (August 26th) and it is an amazing feeling. Now I need to rest a little before I start to train for the next World Championships.

I am really eager to ride the last part of the season — Victor Koretzky