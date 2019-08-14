Video: A Podium for Victor Koretzky & Team KMC Ekoï Orbea - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Aug 14, 2019
by Orbea  


The recovery of the athlete is key to the development of sports activity and competition.

Much of this video in Lenzerheide has focused on the recovery with two key people, who help our athletes face every day of the World Cup in the best possible conditions. Marie Jacket and Manon Grégis, osteopath and physiotherapist at Team KMC Ekoï Orbea, tell us what a World Cup week is for them.

We say goodbye to Lenzerheide with Victor Koretzky standing on his first podium of the season after finishing 4th. See you at the world championships in Mont Saint Anne.





bigquotesThe past few days I have been feeling well on the bike. I just needed to materialize it on race day.

I took the 7th place in XCC quite effortlessly and I gained in confidence. Today I had to face some technical issues.
It happens from time to time in my sport. Nevertheless, I had great sensations in the last lap.

I haven’t been on an XCO podium since last year in La Bresse (August 26th) and it is an amazing feeling. Now I need to rest a little before I start to train for the next World Championships.
I am really eager to ride the last part of the seasonVictor Koretzky






Regions in Article
Lenzerheide

Posted In:
Racing and Events Orbea Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019 World Cup XC


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
93050 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
90065 views
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
89544 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
87937 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
70668 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
66272 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
55824 views
First Ride: The 2020 Kona Process 134 CR Has a Full Carbon Frame & 29" Wheels
53776 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016571
Mobile Version of Website