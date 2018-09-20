VIDEOS

Video: A Portrait of Damien Oton That Goes Beyond the EWS

Sep 19, 2018
by Cycles Devinci  


On-call plumber, or on-point pro athlete. Anything’s possible. And the Catalan Eagle is well familiar with destiny’s seismic shifts, having moved on from snaking toilets in another life, to now hot-lapping the globe as an elite EWS racer. Here, Oton introduces us to yet another plot twist in his evolutionary tale. Meet 17-month-old Joy, a pint-size source of bubbling energy and endless inspiration. Being a new dad, Oton says, has given new meaning to his everyday existence. And while an EWS Championship (see you in Italy!) remains the focus, whatever the end result, seeing Joy’s grinning face after swooping across the finish line is genuinely hard to beat.









Rider: Damien Oton

Film/Photo: Thibault Menu


MENTIONS: @devinci / @UniorDevinciFactoryRacing


