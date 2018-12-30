Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: A Portrait of German DH Racer Sandra Rübesam
Dec 30, 2018
by
Sarah Moore
Get to know German downhill rider Sandra Rübesam and her passion for riding bikes in the woods.
1 Comment
+ 1
Kramz
(3 mins ago)
Wow, she's actually really good. That would be an embarrassing ride.
