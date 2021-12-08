close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: A Portrait of Olympic Champion Snowboarder & Soulful Mountain Biker Sage Kotsenburg in 'Outliers'

Dec 8, 2021
by betamtb  

An Olympic gold medalist on the snow, and a soulful rider in the dirt. Meet Sage Kotsenburg.

Mountain biking may not be Sage Kotsenburg’s first love, but bikes, and the joy they bring, shape a large part of his off-season life. In “Outliers: Sage Kotsenburg,” which premiered at the Beta Film Festival last month, filmer Justin Olsen, tagged along with Kotsenburg and his fellow pro-snowboarding buddies on the trails around Park City, Utah, where they swap pressure for playfulness and embrace the freedom and carefree vibes that riding brings all of us on the best of days.

In the pro-snowboarding world, Kotsenburg is known for pushing the boundaries—he became the first snowboarder to win Olympic gold in slopestyle in at the Sochi Games in 2014 and racked up numerous X Games accolades—before transitioning into a career more focused on filming and creating his own canvas in the backcountry to progress his riding. He started mountain biking on his home trails in Utah a few summers back, initially as a way to cross-train in the dry months, and it quickly grew into a passion of its own. But not one he has to take seriously, and Kotsenburg fully leans into the fun part of ripping around the dirt on two wheels, while he daydreams about someday being on Carson Storch’s dig crew at Rampage. In this highly entertaining portrait, Olsen captures what draws Kotsenburg to riding and brings the audience along for the good times.

Outliers Sage Kotsenburg. Photo Chris Wellhausen
Kotsenburg’s win in Sochi launched him, and slopestyle snowboarding, into the global sphere. Photo: Chris Wellhausen

Outliers Sage Kotsenburg. Photo Jeffrey R. Staab CBS via Getty Images
Outliers Sage Kotsenburg. Photo Chris Wellhausen
Making the rounds, medal in hand. Photo: Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images Right: In flight, in Russia. Photo: Chris Wellhausen

Outliers Sage Kotsenburg. Photo Jeremy Thornburg
Despite a still-successful competitive career, Kotsenburg leveled-up his riding by pushing farther into the backcountry. Photo: Jeremy Thornburg

Outliers Sage Kotsenburg. Photo Tom Monterosso
And when he did it, he went big, hitting huge senders like the famous 120-foot Chad’s Gap in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains. Photo: Tom Monterosso

Outliers Sage Kotsenburg. Photo Jeremy Thornburg
In his summertime happy place. Photo: Jeremy Thornburg

Outliers Sage Kotsenburg. Photo Jeremy Thornburg
Kotsenburg and fellow pro-snowboarder Zak Hale egg each other on, as they sort out the pecking order on the dirt. Photos: Jeremy Thornburg

Outliers Sage Kotsenburg. Photo Jack Dawe
Photo: Jack Dawe

A Beta Original film.
Featuring: Sage Kotsenburg & Zak Hale
Director: Justin Olsen
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Music: Jimmy Hill
Color: Theo Muse
Graphics: Chato Aganza

Posted In:
Videos Beta


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes
80680 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
54999 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
51196 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - Same Name, Different Bike
49546 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost
47238 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Giant Trance Advanced Pro 1 - Eat, Pray, Live Valve?
46603 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
43811 views
Intend Announces the Ebonite Bandit - a One-and-a-Half Crown Fork
39199 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Man, he lost more hair than I did in the past 7 years. Guess that's the only thing I'm better at than him
  • 2 0
 i thought ski patrol blew up chads
  • 1 0
 Beta.....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008554
Mobile Version of Website