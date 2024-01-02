Video: A Portrait of Thibault Laly in 'Duality'

|Duality is the portrait of a kid from Brittany who finds himself riding downhill mountain bikes. Not just on the small local slopes of his flat region, but all over the world - taking part in World Cup racing. Now, this kid is a man living from his passion, and it hasn't been an easy road to get there. So even if he is not winning the championships, as long as he can ride, it's pure happiness!
Co-produced by Thibault Laly & Quentin Chaumy
Filmed by @quentinchaumy
Images & Edit: Quentin Chaumy & Thibault Baccarne