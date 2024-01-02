Video: A Portrait of Thibault Laly in 'Duality'

Jan 2, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesDuality is the portrait of a kid from Brittany who finds himself riding downhill mountain bikes. Not just on the small local slopes of his flat region, but all over the world - taking part in World Cup racing. Now, this kid is a man living from his passion, and it hasn't been an easy road to get there. So even if he is not winning the championships, as long as he can ride, it's pure happiness!

Co-produced by Thibault Laly & Quentin Chaumy

Filmed by @quentinchaumy

Images & Edit: Quentin Chaumy & Thibault Baccarne


2 Comments
  • 1 0
 More Hardline hopefully! Side note - can someone please do a legit long term review of the Dorado? Surely there's good insights after the team spent an entire season on it. Last I saw, PB left off at a first impression and nothing more.
  • 1 0
 I'm looking forward to seeing more Thibault Laly. Hopefully at hardline.







