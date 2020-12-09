Video: A Privateer's First World Cup Podium - The Privateer: Walk The Talk Episode 7

Dec 9, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


THE PRIVATEER: WALK THE TALK

EPISODE 7



Ben Cathro and the gang head to Lousa, Portugal for the final stop of the World Cup DH season. Once there they link up with Mikayla Parton, Jamie Edmondson and other privateers to help guide them through the last two races.

Video by sleeper.co.


We'd like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sponsors who supported this project.






Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals The Privateer: Walk The Talk Ben Cathro Jamie Edmondson Mikayla Parton Phil Atwill


Must Read This Week
Specialized Launches $999 Carbon Hotwalk for Toddlers
91696 views
Review: 6 of the Best New Pedal-Friendly Knee Pads
71264 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps
68374 views
Examining Yeti's Patent for a New Six-Bar Suspension Design
65647 views
Pinkbike Poll: Which Mountain Bike Standards Should Stick Around?
62968 views
Field Test: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - The All-Mountain Enduro Bike
50982 views
First Look: 2021 Pivot Mach 6
49012 views
First Look: Intend's New Inverted Fork Uses One and a Half Crowns
45604 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Really really good content.
More of this real world stuff please.
Maybe next year also a series from behind the scenes at the EWS? Would be mint!
  • 2 0
 This is awesome
  • 1 0
 his shoes on the couch @11:43 "psssst hey bro, let's go out for a ride"
  • 1 0
 Stunning. Beautiful and stunning.
  • 1 0
 The privateer series we want but don't deserve
  • 1 0
 Best ROI in the biz.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008055
Mobile Version of Website