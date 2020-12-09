Video: A Privateer's First World Cup Podium - The Privateer: Walk The Talk Episode 7

THE PRIVATEER: WALK THE TALK
EPISODE 7
Ben Cathro and the gang head to Lousa, Portugal for the final stop of the World Cup DH season. Once there they link up with Mikayla Parton, Jamie Edmondson and other privateers to help guide them through the last two races.Video by sleeper.co.
We'd like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sponsors who supported this project.
6 Comments
More of this real world stuff please.
Maybe next year also a series from behind the scenes at the EWS? Would be mint!
