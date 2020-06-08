Video: A Racer's Pandemic Process in 'Adversity'

Emmett Hancock was about to begin his second season racing the Junior World Cup Downhill series. Instead, he's at home in Kelowna working five days a week while completing high school, continuing his training, and riding as much as he can.

Emmett isn't shy of some hard work but he'd rather that be training in the gym and on the trails than behind power tools. Finishing high school is another grind that Emmett has had to keep on top of and tends to spend weekends getting his work completed.

Emmett would prefer to spend more of his time on the DH bike but with no races yet and travel out of the question, he's been spending more time on his trail bike.

Today's trail bikes are plenty fun to ride too, especially when your team has access to the new Norco Sight. Emmett testing traction on his trail bike. The team continues to work on skill development to push their riding to the next step.

The downhill bike may see more action later in the year and Emmett will be ready.