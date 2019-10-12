Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: A Reflective Fall-Time Rip
Oct 12, 2019
by
Jackson Parker
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Introspective // Dylan Dasilva
by
clear-glass-media
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 319
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
Although biking is an action-packed sport, It's also a great way to relax, recharge and reflect. Dylan gets out on his home trails for a fall time rip! Produced by Jackson Parker
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico
326764 views
Throwback Thursday: 19 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2012
58281 views
Arbr Unveils Production Ready RB2 29er
57972 views
Review: 6 Months With RockShox's Wireless Reverb AXS Dropper Post
54181 views
First Look: An Innovative Take on the Tire Plug, The Stan's Dart
50102 views
Video: Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140 Meter Ski Jump Crash - Updated with Behind the Scenes
50072 views
Review: Can Manitou's Mezzer Pro Fork Compete With the Best?
48647 views
Video: Riding 'The Mother Forker' - a Homemade Bike With a Fork for a Rear Shock
40696 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
jpshore
(14 hours ago)
Nice work guys!
[Reply]
3
0
rusty4077
(26 mins ago)
Yeah Dylan! Smith Creek in the fall is so good. Love the chill vibe.
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(9 mins ago)
Railing ruts and nailing wisdom teeth.
[Reply]
1
2
xzpsmk
(18 mins ago)
JEEEZUS
@pinkbike
please do not put Rip in the title....Its been a rough week
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014089
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment