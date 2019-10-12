Video: A Reflective Fall-Time Rip

Oct 12, 2019
by Jackson Parker  
Introspective // Dylan Dasilva

by clear-glass-media
Views: 319    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Although biking is an action-packed sport, It's also a great way to relax, recharge and reflect. Dylan gets out on his home trails for a fall time rip! Produced by Jackson Parker



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico
326764 views
Throwback Thursday: 19 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2012
58281 views
Arbr Unveils Production Ready RB2 29er
57972 views
Review: 6 Months With RockShox's Wireless Reverb AXS Dropper Post
54181 views
First Look: An Innovative Take on the Tire Plug, The Stan's Dart
50102 views
Video: Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140 Meter Ski Jump Crash - Updated with Behind the Scenes
50072 views
Review: Can Manitou's Mezzer Pro Fork Compete With the Best?
48647 views
Video: Riding 'The Mother Forker' - a Homemade Bike With a Fork for a Rear Shock
40696 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Nice work guys!
  • 3 0
 Yeah Dylan! Smith Creek in the fall is so good. Love the chill vibe.
  • 1 0
 Railing ruts and nailing wisdom teeth.
  • 1 2
 JEEEZUS @pinkbike please do not put Rip in the title....Its been a rough week

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014089
Mobile Version of Website