Video: A Ride Crossing Borders Starring Ines Thoma, Joe Barnes, Ludo May & Max Schumann

Jun 30, 2020
by Joe Barnes  



Ines Thoma and Max Schumann have a great idea. Fancy a ride...? Why not. Get Ludo May and Joe Barnes involved and away we go!

All sections filmed and created individually during our different lockdowns and the final film laced together by Joe. No foreign travel for the first part of this summer halted any planned trips abroad so this was a great way to share some skids and have a laugh.

Posted In:
Videos Ines Thoma Joe Barnes Ludo May


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Really good idea to allow others to ride with you, even if are far away!
If any one would like to ride some technical pump track trails half way between Dundee & Aberdeen let me know?
  • 1 0
 Great one :-)

