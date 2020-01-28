Video: A Ride With Kona's Lead Product Manager Ian Schmitt in Bellingham

Jan 28, 2020
by Kona Bikes  
My Kona - Ian Schmitt

by konaworld
Ian Schmitt is Kona's lead product manager. He's the driving force behind some of our most successful bikes, a father to a cat named Cheddar, and a shredder on the bike. Get to know Ian in the latest edition of My Kona.

Ian Schmitt on Blanchard
Ian getting zesty on some Blanchard moss.
Ian Schmitt on Blanchard
British Army on Blanchard Mountain in Bellingham was made for the Honzo.


Ian Schmitt on Blanchard
beer?

Ian Schmitt on Blanchard
Punchy climbs and wide open fast descents, anyone?
Ian Schmitt on Blanchard
Ian in the PNW green room.

Ian My Kona
Bellingham's Galbraith Mountain is the perfect testing ground for Ian, here he pilots an early prototype of the Process 134 through a solid set of doubles.


Ian My Kona
Occasionally Ian's job him takes to countries like New Zealand to ride with the press and Kona team riders. Alexandra, NZ.


Bellingham

Videos Kona


2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Cool. I decided last Friday I was only gonna ride my hardtail for the next month, that's now been changed to 2 months. Thanks for the motivational video.
  Legend
 Legend

