Video: A Ride With Kona's Lead Product Manager Ian Schmitt in Bellingham

Ian getting zesty on some Blanchard moss. British Army on Blanchard Mountain in Bellingham was made for the Honzo.

Punchy climbs and wide open fast descents, anyone? Ian in the PNW green room.

Bellingham's Galbraith Mountain is the perfect testing ground for Ian, here he pilots an early prototype of the Process 134 through a solid set of doubles.

Occasionally Ian's job him takes to countries like New Zealand to ride with the press and Kona team riders. Alexandra, NZ.

Ian Schmitt is Kona's lead product manager. He's the driving force behind some of our most successful bikes, a father to a cat named Cheddar, and a shredder on the bike. Get to know Ian in the latest edition of My Kona.