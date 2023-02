Words: UCI



After missing out on the majority of the 2022 UCI Downhill World Cup season with Trek Factory Racing, Reece Wilson comes into 2023 armed with confidence. We caught up with Reece at home in the Scottish Borders to discuss how life has changed since his World Champs win in 2020, the joy of getting back behind the bars of his downhill bike, and his point to prove as World Champs returns to Fort William this year for the first time since 2007.