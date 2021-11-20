Video: A Rider's Perspective of Racing Trans Cascadia

bigquotesTrans-Cascadia is more than a bike race. In our minds, it is a five-day culmination of all of the truest aspects of mountain biking. A visceral backcountry riding experience, you are transported far from civilization, with no cell service, camping in the woods, and nothing but the days of riding to worry about. You are fully immersed in the culture of mountain biking.

With little more than a physical map and some quick highlights from the organizers, you set off for the day’s adventure each morning. Raw and gritty wilderness-style trails are the overall theme. Summiting high peaks, traversing ridges and plunging down seldom-used trails are staples of each stage. Even more amazing is the effort involved with opening and revitalizing these seldom-used trails. The majority of each route has never been ridden on a bike, much would be impossible without the months of hard work and dedication that the organizers put into breathing new life into these forgotten trails.

Unlike most cycling events that quickly fade after the racers have gone home, Trans-Cascadia leaves a lasting impact on the region with improved trails and expanded riding opportunities.New Zealand


Pinkbike's Alicia Leggett raced the Trans Cascadia this year as well. You can read her 5 Things I Learned at Trans Cascadia article here.

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Paywall Dec 3rd folks. Have fun while it lasts. I hope you're ready for exciting new reality shows like "The Masked Downcountry E-biker"
  • 1 0
 Dec 3rd we'll probably all lose the #1 reason to read anything on Pinkbike. Outside will deem our writings too offensive.
  • 1 0
 I really need to get off my ass and try to race this next year. It looks awesome, and I’ve never heard anyone say they regret going.
  • 2 0
 This video will be free until Dec. 3rd

