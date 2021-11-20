Video: A Rider's Perspective of Racing Trans Cascadia

Trans-Cascadia is more than a bike race. In our minds, it is a five-day culmination of all of the truest aspects of mountain biking. A visceral backcountry riding experience, you are transported far from civilization, with no cell service, camping in the woods, and nothing but the days of riding to worry about. You are fully immersed in the culture of mountain biking.



With little more than a physical map and some quick highlights from the organizers, you set off for the day’s adventure each morning. Raw and gritty wilderness-style trails are the overall theme. Summiting high peaks, traversing ridges and plunging down seldom-used trails are staples of each stage. Even more amazing is the effort involved with opening and revitalizing these seldom-used trails. The majority of each route has never been ridden on a bike, much would be impossible without the months of hard work and dedication that the organizers put into breathing new life into these forgotten trails.



Unlike most cycling events that quickly fade after the racers have gone home, Trans-Cascadia leaves a lasting impact on the region with improved trails and expanded riding opportunities. — New Zealand