Video: A Road Trip with Nico Vink's Shovel and Shred Crew

Apr 14, 2025
by Transition Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes

Road trippin' with your best riding buddies is what it's all about!

When Nico Vink isn't traveling the world, building bike parks or going massive on his bike, he's hanging out and mentoring a youth group dubbed "Shovel and Shred Next Generation". Last summer, they packed up and embarked on a trip through Scandinavia to ride its ubiquitous bike park scene.

The Shovel and Shred crew consists of Flint Cools, Guenaël Lugentz, Enzo Candaten, Timeo Gaiffe and Lars Van Laethem, all ranging in age from 13 to 18 years old. We're excited to see what these young shredders get up to in the next few years. Follow along with the Shovel and Shred crew HERE!


photo
All-time party trains for this crew.

photo
Nico leading out one of the said party trains.

photo
Goofin' off was of highest priority.

photo
Keep an eye out for this crew as they continue to progress.

photo
See you on the next lap!

Video and Photos: Héloïse Lamberti

3 Comments
  • 20
 It's great to see young guns riding the same routes I've tried to navigate. It looks so easy. Well done!
  • 21
 So crazy good







