Video: A Road Trip with Nico Vink's Shovel and Shred Crew

Road trippin' with your best riding buddies is what it's all about!
When Nico Vink isn't traveling the world, building bike parks or going massive on his bike, he's hanging out and mentoring a youth group dubbed "Shovel and Shred Next Generation". Last summer, they packed up and embarked on a trip through Scandinavia to ride its ubiquitous bike park scene.
The Shovel and Shred crew consists of Flint Cools, Guenaël Lugentz, Enzo Candaten, Timeo Gaiffe and Lars Van Laethem, all ranging in age from 13 to 18 years old. We're excited to see what these young shredders get up to in the next few years. Follow along with the Shovel and Shred crew HERE!
Video and Photos: Héloïse Lamberti