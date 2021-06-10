Video: InTheHillsGang's 'Dirt Church' is a Rowdy 30 Minutes of Pure Freeride

Jun 10, 2021
by INTHEHILLSGANG  
ITHG Presents: Dirt Church

by InTheHillsGang
Views: 484    Faves: 12    Comments: 1


Months of digging rewarded with 2 weeks of ritual. MTB with less filler more killer. No sponsors, no budget, no problem. A project built by passion, promoting fun, and self accomplishment. Go ride bikes with your friends. This is INTHEHILLSGANG.

DIRT CHURCH

Riders in order of appearance: Aidan Howe, Evan Mercure, Barbara Edwards, Kaia Jensen, Elle Runyan, Ku'ulei Haupu, Connor Worrall, Tim Dacosta, Jonathan Gibbons, Jeremy Schmidt, Keanu Smith, Logan Shreck, Jackson Helle, MTB Mike, Kaj Wrobel, Asa Howe, Dakoda Osusky

Made Possible by: Eric Cook, Daniel Rhodes, Tim Dacosta, Kevin Simpers, Lorin Whitaker, Youngest Grippa (levi Thomson), Javier Zuniga, Matt Mulholland, Tator Tott (Tate Young) Natalia Thorsson, Aaron Reynolds, Nick Garcia, Howe Built

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
106827 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
72904 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
57097 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
52101 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
49736 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
42481 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
41866 views
Spotted (Again): GT's Part Downhill, Part Enduro Bike
40794 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 These kids fashion sense is next level! The future is bright and sunburned...
  • 1 0
 Y’all are tits. Just doin it for the doin it!!! Soooo raddd !!!
  • 1 0
 I'm getting 90's style Cranked, and New World Disorder vibes!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007825
Mobile Version of Website