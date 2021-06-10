Video: InTheHillsGang's 'Dirt Church' is a Rowdy 30 Minutes of Pure Freeride

Months of digging rewarded with 2 weeks of ritual. MTB with less filler more killer. No sponsors, no budget, no problem. A project built by passion, promoting fun, and self accomplishment. Go ride bikes with your friends. This is INTHEHILLSGANG.DIRT CHURCHRiders in order of appearance: Aidan Howe, Evan Mercure, Barbara Edwards, Kaia Jensen, Elle Runyan, Ku'ulei Haupu, Connor Worrall, Tim Dacosta, Jonathan Gibbons, Jeremy Schmidt, Keanu Smith, Logan Shreck, Jackson Helle, MTB Mike, Kaj Wrobel, Asa Howe, Dakoda OsuskyMade Possible by: Eric Cook, Daniel Rhodes, Tim Dacosta, Kevin Simpers, Lorin Whitaker, Youngest Grippa (levi Thomson), Javier Zuniga, Matt Mulholland, Tator Tott (Tate Young) Natalia Thorsson, Aaron Reynolds, Nick Garcia, Howe Built