Video: A Rowdy Stoke Inducing 2020 Recap from the Flannel Crew

Jan 6, 2021
by The Flannel Crew  
Twenty20 - All Killer No Filler

by theflannelcrew
Views: 427    Faves: 7    Comments: 7


NAVIGATING THE NEW WORLD

While this year set out to take away everything we loved, and every goal we had set for ourselves, we still found a way to persevere and pull it off. We all know about the elephant in the room that threatened to derail more than just the mountain bike season. But through adversity bred new opportunities and what an absolutely amazing season it was.

This year we met some absolutely amazing humans that helped us turn the stoke knob up when we needed it most. We couldn’t have been the intergalactic purveyors of stoke without you! This year the crew gained some new talent, forged factory sponsorships, and kept true to our roots by hosting events and trail days overcoming all odds.

bigquotesThe Flannel Crew The borders are closed but the stoke has never been higher! Go RIDE YOUR BIKE!


FOX RACING SPONSORSHIP

When life reaches out with a moment like this it's a sin if you don't reach back. After grabbing the attention of Fox Racing Canada we were given the opportunity to sit down with President James Gibbs and share our vision.

The meeting was a true turning point for the crew as an elevator pitch over a few pints turned into a dream come true. We were on top of the world as the green light was given and Fox Racing agreed to support our quest in supplying the stoke to a year filled with so much uncertainty.

Jayme Rashelle Photography
Feeling on top of the world. PC:Jayme Rashelle
Flannel Crew Team Rider Shawn O Keefe PB shawnok Photographer Ashley Voykin Instagram ashvoykin
The real backwoods. PC: Ashley Voykin

Ashley Voykin Photography
Flannel, Fox and Freeride. PC: Ashley Voykin
Flannel Crew Team Rider Shawn O Keefe PB shawnok Photographer Ashley Voykin Instagram ashvoykin
Life is not just black and white.. PC: Ashley Voykin


FLANNEL CREW AMBASSADORS

Anyone who is familiar with the mountain bike industry knows that this sport will directly impact your friend circle and way of life. Ever since we started this journey in 2016, we have met some individuals that have truly shaped our future. With this year being faced with so much uncertainty, we were able to reconnect with some amazing humans and grow our arsenal of riders with some exceptional new talent.

These legends do not need an introduction with their riding reputation speaking for itself but welcome to the crew Garret Macintosh, Danny Spalding, Jasmine Funk, and Scott Cooke.



BIKE PARK SEASON

Approaching the North American summer, nobody was really sure if the Bike Parks were going to open and to what capacity. Social distancing, reduced chair capacity, and masks, were at the back of every rider's mind. I think we can all agree on what an amazing job these resorts did in keeping us safe while trying to maintain normality. Once the travel restrictions were lifted we returned to business as usual, hyping up lift lines across BC.

The highlight of the 2020 Bike Park season was the invitation from Silverstar Mountain Resort to create content designed to bring back the stoke. We were beyond excited for this opportunity and in true Flannel Crew fashion, had our favorite medic Riley Horan stamp the express ticket to the hospital for the third year in a row.

Jayme Rashelle Photography
Golden Light at Silverstar Mountain Resort PC:Jayme Rashelle
Jayme Rashelle Photography
The views of 5620 at Revelstoke Mountain Resort PC:Jayme Rashelle

The Notorious T4
The Iconic Terminator Ridge at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort
GoPro Hero 8 Capture
Panorama Mountain Resort our local stomping grounds!



THE KOOTENAYS

This summer we were forced to stay local and explore our extended backyard "The Kootenays". We quickly realized that we had neglected some of the best riding in the world and all we needed was a little push from some pandemic regulations. All jokes aside we explored more than ever before and had some of the best days of our lives on two wheels.

Flannel Crew Team Rider Shawn O Keefe PB shawnok Photographer Ashley Voykin Instagram ashvoykin
Shawn, save some moods for the rest of us. PC:Ashley Voykin
Jayme Hunter Photography
Tanney channeling his inner pancake. PC:Jayme Rashelle

Flannel Crew Team Rider Shawn O Keefe PB shawnok Photographer Ashley Voykin Instagram ashvoykin
Looking pretty NWD there, bud. PC:Ashley Voykin
Ashley Voykin Photography
Everything is bigger on Texas... Peak at Retallack Lodge.


MOOSE MOUNTAIN JUMP LINE

With international travel terminated and volunteers at an all-time high, the Moose Mountain jump trail was finally completed. If you haven't heard the news, this is arguably Canada's biggest and rowdiest new jump line.

Captain Flannel Joey Reinhart was at the helm of the project alongside other hard-working MMBTS executives collaborating with Landmark Trail Solutions to create an absolute masterpiece.

Booty in the reeds, Sui in the trees! PC: Zach Shipowick

DESERT DAYS

This year, we decided to put on our boots, dig our heels in and kick up some dust in the desert. It was drier than a popcorn fart in Kamloops this summer and we loved every minute of it. For years, we dreamed of making the pilgrimage to this riding mecca and we finally made it a reality.

We were blown away by the laid back mentality of the shredders there and absolutely humbled by the massive jumps. From the first trip to our last, it left us wanting more every time. All week long, our minds were racing at work, daydreaming of checking off more features at the bike ranch. We're stoked to say we fulfilled life long dreams and bagged the sends we have been dreaming of!

JAYME HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY
Big Gaps. PC: Jayme Rashelle
Dre Visuals Photography
Moon Dust. PC: Dre Visuals

Gopro Hero 8
Fine Gravel. PC:Austen Tanney
JAYME HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY
Sendy Wood. PC: Jayme Rashelle


THANKYOU

Bow Cycle
Kona Bikes
Fox Racing Canada
Ashley Voykin Photography
Jayme Rashelle Photography

Regions in Article
Silver Star Bike Park, Kamloops Bike Ranch, Revelstoke, Moose Mountain

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
86786 views
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: GT Factory Racing to Run Michelin Tires]
83158 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
64581 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
56536 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
55985 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
53360 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
48480 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
46982 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Boys, couldn't be more thankful for all of you this year. Thanks for making honey out of horsesh*t and still rocking out even with the cards stacked against us! I want to give a huge shoutout to my fellow MMBTS executives on the hard work they put into make the Jump Line a reality. I was only a very small piece of the puzzle on that one. I want to thank Quinn Hepburn, Chris Carrier, and Reg Mullett for their countless hours of volunteer work and sweat equity. Thanks to the other executives that supported us, worked hard behind the scenes, and also played a pivotal role in making this dream come true as well. Don't forget to purchase your 2021 MMBTS memberships! @MooseMountain
  • 2 0
 Pretty stoked on bikes eh Salute
  • 2 0
 Awesome
  • 1 0
 Was flannel invented in Canada?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.009613
Mobile Version of Website