Video: A Rowdy Stoke Inducing 2020 Recap from the Flannel Crew

While this year set out to take away everything we loved, and every goal we had set for ourselves, we still found a way to persevere and pull it off. We all know about the elephant in the room that threatened to derail more than just the mountain bike season. But through adversity bred new opportunities and what an absolutely amazing season it was.
This year we met some absolutely amazing humans that helped us turn the stoke knob up when we needed it most. We couldn’t have been the intergalactic purveyors of stoke without you! This year the crew gained some new talent, forged factory sponsorships, and kept true to our roots by hosting events and trail days overcoming all odds.
|The Flannel Crew The borders are closed but the stoke has never been higher! Go RIDE YOUR BIKE!
FOX RACING SPONSORSHIP
When life reaches out with a moment like this it's a sin if you don't reach back. After grabbing the attention of Fox Racing Canada
we were given the opportunity to sit down with President James Gibbs and share our vision.
The meeting was a true turning point for the crew as an elevator pitch over a few pints turned into a dream come true. We were on top of the world as the green light was given and Fox Racing agreed to support our quest in supplying the stoke to a year filled with so much uncertainty.
FLANNEL CREW AMBASSADORS
Anyone who is familiar with the mountain bike industry knows that this sport will directly impact your friend circle and way of life. Ever since we started this journey in 2016, we have met some individuals that have truly shaped our future. With this year being faced with so much uncertainty, we were able to reconnect with some amazing humans and grow our arsenal of riders with some exceptional new talent.
These legends do not need an introduction with their riding reputation speaking for itself but welcome to the crew Garret Macintosh
, Danny Spalding
, Jasmine Funk
, and Scott Cooke
.
BIKE PARK SEASON
Approaching the North American summer, nobody was really sure if the Bike Parks were going to open and to what capacity. Social distancing, reduced chair capacity, and masks, were at the back of every rider's mind. I think we can all agree on what an amazing job these resorts did in keeping us safe while trying to maintain normality. Once the travel restrictions were lifted we returned to business as usual, hyping up lift lines across BC.
The highlight of the 2020 Bike Park season was the invitation from Silverstar Mountain Resort to create content designed to bring back the stoke. We were beyond excited for this opportunity and in true Flannel Crew fashion, had our favorite medic Riley Horan stamp the express ticket to the hospital for the third year in a row.
THE KOOTENAYS
This summer we were forced to stay local and explore our extended backyard "The Kootenays". We quickly realized that we had neglected some of the best riding in the world and all we needed was a little push from some pandemic regulations. All jokes aside we explored more than ever before and had some of the best days of our lives on two wheels.
MOOSE MOUNTAIN JUMP LINE
With international travel terminated and volunteers at an all-time high, the Moose Mountain jump trail was finally completed. If you haven't heard the news, this is arguably Canada's biggest and rowdiest new jump line.
Captain Flannel Joey Reinhart was at the helm of the project alongside other hard-working MMBTS executives collaborating with Landmark Trail Solutions to create an absolute masterpiece.
DESERT DAYS
This year, we decided to put on our boots, dig our heels in and kick up some dust in the desert. It was drier than a popcorn fart in Kamloops this summer and we loved every minute of it. For years, we dreamed of making the pilgrimage to this riding mecca and we finally made it a reality.
We were blown away by the laid back mentality of the shredders there and absolutely humbled by the massive jumps. From the first trip to our last, it left us wanting more every time. All week long, our minds were racing at work, daydreaming of checking off more features at the bike ranch. We're stoked to say we fulfilled life long dreams and bagged the sends we have been dreaming of!
