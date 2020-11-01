Video: A School Night Bikepacking Adventure

Nov 1, 2020
by Wilderness Trail Bikes  

Bikepacking is often romanticized by beautiful journeys where riders traverse remote mountain passes in distant lands. The kinds of trips where views are endless and morning coffees look better than the stuff you drink at home. Other bikepacking endeavors showcase the suffering that ensues when riders overload their bikes and then push through days of relentless rain. We love those trips, but let's not overlook the simplicity of a quick overnight trip. Regardless of whether you ride a bone-rattling hardtail, a too-efficient gravel bike or a big ole enduro sender...there's always a campsite waiting for you and your friends. Strap a few pieces of gear to your bike or smash it all in the JanSport backpack that's been crumpled up in your closet since high school. It's time for a mid-week adventure.


Video - Tyler Deschaine / @ty_deschaine. We'd like to send a massive thank you to the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition for all you do to make Bellingham, Washington such an incredible place to ride!

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kona WTB


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Get some Clayton. Looked like a nice mello night out.

Post a Comment



