Video: A Scree-Hunting Adventure with Conor Macfarlane, Robin Goomes & Casey Brown

"The plan is there is no plan" Conor Macfarlane.

"The closest you'll get to powder skiing on a bicycle" - Casey Brown

Good scree can be hard to find, but Conor Macfarlane is the man for the job. After scoping out some hefty lines in the Canterbury hill-country, Conor put the call out to Casey Brown and Robin Goomes to join him for a two day, hike-a-bike, scree hunting adventure. Follow this sweet crew along with Photographer Jay French and Videographer Paul Rayner in the first episode of Natural Lines, as they dodge flying rocks, eat wild snow berries for lunch, and scramble their way through sub-alpine bush, to ride some of the longest scree lines we’ve ever seen.