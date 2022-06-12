Video: A Scree-Hunting Adventure with Conor Macfarlane, Robin Goomes & Casey Brown

Jun 11, 2022
by Mons Royale  
Natural Lines with Conor Macfarlane

by monsroyale
Views: 39    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


"The plan is there is no plan" Conor Macfarlane.


Good scree can be hard to find, but Conor Macfarlane is the man for the job. After scoping out some hefty lines in the Canterbury hill-country, Conor put the call out to Casey Brown and Robin Goomes to join him for a two day, hike-a-bike, scree hunting adventure. Follow this sweet crew along with Photographer Jay French and Videographer Paul Rayner in the first episode of Natural Lines, as they dodge flying rocks, eat wild snow berries for lunch, and scramble their way through sub-alpine bush, to ride some of the longest scree lines we’ve ever seen.

"The closest you'll get to powder skiing on a bicycle" - Casey Brown










Posted In:
Videos Mons Royale Casey Brown Conor Macfarlane Robin Goomes


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
116190 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
97416 views
Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
89738 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
51344 views
4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
45817 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
41551 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
41068 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
38366 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008493
Mobile Version of Website