Video: A Short Film About Discovering One's Own Backyard with Casey Brown, Georgia Astle & Micayla Gatto in 'The Back Forty'

Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto, and Georgia Astle head out on the road to explore British Columbia and Yukon’s beautiful mountain bike communities. The plan is to start at the very bottom of the province and make their way up to Whitehorse, where there is word of amazing new trail networks and unique alpine riding. With global travel being shut down, it was an amazing opportunity to stay home and enjoy the world-class terrain.Film by William Binamé & Jonathan FergusonPhotography by Zoya LynchProduced by Steelhead Marketing & Casey BrownA special thanks to local British-Columbia based groups Harlequin Gold and Real Ponchos for their amazing music.