Video: A Shredit from the Norwegian National XC Team

Martin Emil Siggerud and Petter Fagerhaug having a close battle.

Martin Emil Siggerud wearing the proof that he is the Norwegian XCE champion. Anders Johannessen taking a rest after an intense training session.

Anders Johannessen attacks the final climb.

The trail center outside Benidorm have lots of fun elements. Sigrid Andrea Fløgstad, exhausted but happy!

Martin Emil Siggerud and Petter Fagerhaug

13 of Norway's best XCO riders escaped from the cold winter, to Benidorm on the Spanish coast for a ten-day training camp just before Christmas. The camp was filled with long rides in the sun, and some high intensity race simulated training sessions in a nearby forest. All the riders were between 18 and 23 years old, and is a part of a new strong generation of Norwegian XCO riders, who are aiming for the World Elite. 2018 proved that Norwegian riders are something to look out for in the coming years on the men's side as well as the women's. With Petter Fagerhaug taking the overall win in the U23 XCO World Cup, and four riders among the top 10 in La Bresse, the future is looking bright, despite the retirement of the legendary Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå.Video and photos by: Sigurd Salberg Pedersen