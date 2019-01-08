VIDEOS

Video: A Shredit from the Norwegian National XC Team

Jan 8, 2019
by Sigurd Salberg Pedersen  
Norwegian XC riders epic training

by SigurdSP
Views: 213    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


13 of Norway's best XCO riders escaped from the cold winter, to Benidorm on the Spanish coast for a ten-day training camp just before Christmas. The camp was filled with long rides in the sun, and some high intensity race simulated training sessions in a nearby forest. All the riders were between 18 and 23 years old, and is a part of a new strong generation of Norwegian XCO riders, who are aiming for the World Elite. 2018 proved that Norwegian riders are something to look out for in the coming years on the men's side as well as the women's. With Petter Fagerhaug taking the overall win in the U23 XCO World Cup, and four riders among the top 10 in La Bresse, the future is looking bright, despite the retirement of the legendary Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå.

Video and photos by: Sigurd Salberg Pedersen

Martin Emil Siggerud and Petter Fagerhaug having a close battle.

Martin Emil Siggerud wearing the proof that he is the Norwegian XCE champion.
Anders Johannessen taking a rest after an intense training session.

Anders Johannessen attacks the final climb.

The trail center outside Benidorm have lots of fun elements.
Sigrid Andrea Fløgstad, exhausted but happy!

Martin Emil Siggerud and Petter Fagerhaug



Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers 2019 - 6 New Bikes That Stand Out From the Crowd
80798 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
71871 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
68994 views
Pinkbike's Editors Choose Their Ideal Geometry Numbers - Vote For Your Favorite
52029 views
Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive
48914 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Triggers, New Bikes, Smart Gadgets, & More - January 2019
46833 views
Unno's Slack XC Bike Might be the Future of XC
45390 views
RIP Dan Hanebrink: Inventor, Competitor & Mountain Bike Pioneer
41265 views

3 Comments

  • + 2
 That was a great little vid.
  • + 1
 Faster than a fast thing!
  • + 0
 Somehow.....no.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027609
Mobile Version of Website