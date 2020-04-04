Video: A Simple Core Workout to Build Strength in Quarantine

Here's some core exercises you can do everyday to build core strength whilst stuck at home!

What are the best core exercises?

How do you improve?

Jonny holds a plank for 2 minutes, a side plank each side for 1 minute and a bird dog each side for 40 seconds. *Note here that you would take the shortest time of each side.*



Jonny’s next session would be 3 rounds of 1:30 front plank, 45 seconds each side plank, 30 seconds each side bird dog. Rest should be only enough to recover between movements.



After 2-3 sessions each of the times can increase by 5-10 seconds.

Are there any more core movements you should consider?

