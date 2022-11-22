Video: A Slalom Duel - Pinkbike Academy Season 3 EP 6

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.
Episode 6: A Slalom DuelThe contestant pool is thinning. Tensions run high. With a head-to-head dual slalom for the ages on Big White's own slalom course, we will see who has the speed and the cornering ability to stay in the house, and who is sent packing. Hold on tight and don't touch those brakes.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.
3 Comments