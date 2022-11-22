Video: A Slalom Duel - Pinkbike Academy Season 3 EP 6

Nov 22, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY


10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.



Episode 6: A Slalom Duel

The contestant pool is thinning. Tensions run high. With a head-to-head dual slalom for the ages on Big White's own slalom course, we will see who has the speed and the cornering ability to stay in the house, and who is sent packing. Hold on tight and don't touch those brakes.








The rest of the season will drop weekly on Tuesdays at 10am PST.

Pinkbike Academy Season 3 is available for FREE on Outside Watch or the Pinkbike YouTube channel.





Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Fox Clothing Orbea Outside Shimano Cam Mccaul Christina Chappetta Katie Burrell Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Look: Yeti's New SB140 - Splitting the Difference
101653 views
Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser
64414 views
Opinion: Group Rides Are the Worst
62577 views
First Ride: Polygon's $3,299 Collosus N9
54556 views
Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Transition Spire
50653 views
[Updated with Official Response] Stanton Bikes Calls Administrators, Up For Sale
40837 views
Bike Check: Ben Cathro's Santa Cruz Megatower is Smaller than You'd Think
40789 views
Transition Launch Long-Awaited Revised TR11 Downhill Bike
39503 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Pinkbike Academy, dearest Pinkbike Academy, ohhhhh PINKBIKEY ACADEMY. I thought you would do better. I hoped you would do better. I quite expected you to do better. But here we are... here I am... disappointed again. There is absolute zero represenation for nudist slalom riding in this so called "video". In the words of my late grandfather, "the full moon does swoon". But there will be no swooning for me today. Again, me and my brethren have not been featured and are backed into a corner of clothing and accessories. We nudist riders CRAVE to be seen and heard and felt. Yet we are not. That is all I can muster today. #IamnotwearingclothingandIamloathing #staynudepb @100percent
  • 1 0
 All of my emotional capital is being spent on the World Cup.
  • 1 0
 StinkBike Academ, please die and go away





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008852
Mobile Version of Website