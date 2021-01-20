Video: A Slick Brew Time Blast in 'Workin' 9-5'

"Sponsored" Mountain bike life, that’s the dream?
Riding bikes, racing bikes, training to race bikes, and resting before riding bikes. When you have time casually dropping an “influential post” about riding bikes on the social media. All whilst waiting for that phone to ring for a fully expensed tour of "insert exotic name here" to ride more bikes. Too good to be true? In some cases, yes. Contrary to popular belief, most riders still fund life away from the bike through work. Be that full time or part-time, all year or just in the "off season" from rider coach's/ skill courses, work a trade and that face you strangely recognise down your local bike shop hiding in the workshop.
Lil Robbo has been living the “sponsored dream” for a while now and we at Nukeproof are stoked he’s riding with us into 2021. But how does he fill that 9-5 life? Well, he's done pretty well for himself having just qualified as a plumber, well done lad! (if you are in the North West and need a plumber you know who to call). Like most of us, he's grafting to make a living, ride his bike when he can for the pure love of it. He’s not a racer, he’s not a social superstar, he’s a (fairly) normal lad, who’s rad on a bike and doesn’t he just make you smile!
Sponsors dream that one (check out his lovely Mega 275 Pro, pedals and Nukeproof kit), now let down tools and go ride a bike, it is 5pm after all (always 5pm somewhere right?).
Thanks to Tommy C of Caldwell Visuals for giving Robbo the call. Hope you all enjoy Lil’ Robbo doing what he does, giving it the beans up the local.
You can follow the legend here: @lil_o_Robbo
or for a less professional take on social media us @nukeproofbikes
Edit By Tommy C
of Caldwell Visuals
Filmed in the back yard www.Nukeproof.com
