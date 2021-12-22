Video: A Slopeduro Dream Line

What an amazing project for me to be able to shape my dream track and throughout the hives of my good friends and beekeepers, the CRESPO brothers. For the riding, it’s everything I love, going fast, being in a constant drift and throwing some tricks! Big thanks to Manu Crespo, Julien Crespo, Matéo Verdier, Nicolas Rouze, Nina Lhotte, Romain Laurent, JB Bazzarini and Clément Fromont” — Camille Blanchard

Camille Blanchard set out on a mission to build a line that truly encompasses him as a rider. A dream line mixing high g-force turns, flow and the perfect trick jumps. Camille is blurring the lines between enduro and slopestyle and showing us how true hero dirt should be ridden.With a background in racing World Cups, Camille combines his speed and raw style into his dream line.A nac-nac many slopestyle and freeriders would be stoked on. Camille has a bag of tricks locked away.Camille Blanchard is running the Delium tires Versatile Adventure All-round casing in this video and has also been part of the testing process making sure our tires sustain the abuse.