Video: A Slopeduro Dream Line

Dec 22, 2021
by DeliumTires  


Camille Blanchard set out on a mission to build a line that truly encompasses him as a rider. A dream line mixing high g-force turns, flow and the perfect trick jumps. Camille is blurring the lines between enduro and slopestyle and showing us how true hero dirt should be ridden.





bigquotesWhat an amazing project for me to be able to shape my dream track and throughout the hives of my good friends and beekeepers, the CRESPO brothers. For the riding, it’s everything I love, going fast, being in a constant drift and throwing some tricks! Big thanks to Manu Crespo, Julien Crespo, Matéo Verdier, Nicolas Rouze, Nina Lhotte, Romain Laurent, JB Bazzarini and Clément Fromont”Camille Blanchard





With a background in racing World Cups, Camille combines his speed and raw style into his dream line.






A nac-nac many slopestyle and freeriders would be stoked on. Camille has a bag of tricks locked away.






Camille Blanchard is running the Delium tires Versatile Adventure All-round casing in this video and has also been part of the testing process making sure our tires sustain the abuse.



Videos


 Camille Blanchard... a male free rider... Camille Balanche... a female down hiller

How did we find something more confusing than Reece Wilson vs Reece Wallace??
  • 16 0
 Oh damn, I swear this article was about Camille Balanche until I read this comment
  • 25 0
 there are two Matt Walkers
  • 5 0
 @mbahjiman: Right!? I was just noticing that and it was driving me insane watching Cathro's videos. There's a UK one and an NZ one?
  • 8 0
 @mbahjiman: Shit, you're only telling me now, after all these years? I just thought the dude was chasing the endless summer!

And indeed, I was also clickbaited into this thinking I'd see Balanche put in some off season shredding. She's the mud expert after all, was looking forwards to see her put on another amazing display of roots and ruts racing. The shredding was fine though, but no mud, roots and ruts. Good to know there is more than one Camille in mountainbiking.
  • 3 0
 Thank you for clarifying this, I actually thought I was wildin out
  • 1 0
 Absolutely passionning... comment of the year.
  • 17 2
 all hail the arrival of slopeduro
(is there a new wheel size for this)
  • 11 0
 Looks an awful lot like that old freeride sport. Maybe 26" with knobby tires.
  • 1 0
 It’s my favourite style of riding. All my trails are basically this. 27.5” works perfectly.
  • 3 0
 26/24 mullet. Party in the front, coked out rave in the back.
  • 2 0
 @number44: One of the first MTBs I ever test rode in the 80's was a top spec Cannondale 26/24 mullet.
  • 15 2
 Wow Cami improved so much her riding skills, Move over Kade, She is officially the steeziest Downhill World Cup rider
  • 4 6
 This is a guy in the article not a her.
  • 5 0
 This would be 10x sicker if they didn’t use the stock music like tv ads for blinds stores.
  • 3 0
 I couldn't handle it.
  • 2 0
 I couldn't get through it either. Is it that hard to do some digging for a lesser known artist and ask them to license a track? The song used to be such an important part of an edit, and it still is in skate/bmx/snow.
  • 1 0
 @erikvehmeyer: agreed. Some lesser known artists cost nothing to license. What’s the point in filming something rad if you’re going to wreck it with curtain store music?
  • 3 0
 Obviously the entire clip was CGI as such steezy riding is not physically possible on $45 tyres.
  • 4 0
 That roost was HUGE
  • 3 0
 Wouldn't this be classified as like... a flow trail?
  • 2 0
 what the hell is slopeduro?!?!?! freeride!
  • 1 0
 I thought it was Camille Balanche until the rider trying jump from the van

