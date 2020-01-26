Video: A Snowy Scottish Sunset Shred with Calum McBain

Winter mean short days, long dark nights and plenty of layers if you're heading out. Myself and Calum decided it'd be cool to go do some filming on his Day off. We headed out at 5am to get to Ben Newe located on the outskirts of the Cairngorm National Park in Aberdeenshire. We were lucky that it'd snowed a couple of days previous and we were met with incredible sunrises and a white landscape. The video isn't long but it shows off an insane day of riding and filming.Filmed & Edited by McGuire VisualsCalum McBain - www.instagram.com/mcbainer_Adam McGuire - www.instagram.com/mcguirevisualsBennachie Bike Bothy www.instagram.com/Bennachie_Bike_Bothy