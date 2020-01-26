Video: A Snowy Scottish Sunset Shred with Calum McBain

Jan 26, 2020
by Adam McGuire  
.

Winter mean short days, long dark nights and plenty of layers if you're heading out. Myself and Calum decided it'd be cool to go do some filming on his Day off. We headed out at 5am to get to Ben Newe located on the outskirts of the Cairngorm National Park in Aberdeenshire. We were lucky that it'd snowed a couple of days previous and we were met with incredible sunrises and a white landscape. The video isn't long but it shows off an insane day of riding and filming.


Filmed & Edited by McGuire Visuals

Calum McBain - www.instagram.com/mcbainer_
Adam McGuire - www.instagram.com/mcguirevisuals
Bennachie Bike Bothy www.instagram.com/Bennachie_Bike_Bothy

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Review: Trust Shout Linkage Fork - Does Different Mean Better?
74343 views
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
59517 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Shreds a Custom Japanese Track on his Downhill Bike in 'Lightspeed'
56534 views
Everything We Know So Far About the New Canyon Sender
50309 views
Review: Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert - An Electrified Freeride Machine
49845 views
XC vs. DH: Let's Rumble - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
44941 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
41721 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known British Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
39863 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Went up Mount Keen a week ago, as had never been up there even though is quite close to where I live, when did they build a dirt road up there?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007315
Mobile Version of Website