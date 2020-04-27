Video: A Snowy Top to Bottom Run in Pila with Oscar Härnström

Apr 27, 2020
by Oscar Härnström  

Top to bottom on the magical snowy "Rentro"

360 snow run

by oscarharnstrom
Views: 13    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

360 snow run

by oscarharnstrom
Views: 7    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Different angles but from the same run, filmed with Insta 360 One X.

This is one of my favorite tracks to lap on. It's starting up in Pila and it's ending down in Aosta, Italy. I couldn't really start from the very top because it was to much snow, so this is filmed from Les Fleurs just a bit below. This track have been Lorenzo Sudings and mine secret weapon when we used to race the World Cups, it just contains so many corners and raw speed! I was lucky to visit him and to get some runs in before the Covid 19. I hope everything is getting back to the normal soon and that each and everyone can get out and do what they love.

FOLLOW: @oscarharnstrom
- https://www.instagram.com/oscarharnstrom
- https://www.facebook.com/OscarHarnstrom/

Regions in Article
Pila

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Oscar Harnstrom


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Peaty's Steel City Downhill Cancelled]
108802 views
Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?
88007 views
10 Exotic or Unconventional Downhill Bikes Spotted in the World Cup Pits
73555 views
The Four-Year Story of Fin Woods' DIY Carbon Enduro Gearbox Bike
67546 views
CyclingTips Digest: Full Suspension Road Bikes, Gravel Field Test, Tire Inflators, & More
66966 views
Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse
66085 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Ibis Makes Protective Face Shields]
62438 views
Field Trip: 8 Value Bikes VS the Impossible Climb, 1 Huge Upset
45551 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 This guy is a triple bagger for sure

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009788
Mobile Version of Website