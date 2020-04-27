Video: A Snowy Top to Bottom Run in Pila with Oscar Härnström

Top to bottom on the magical snowy "Rentro"
Different angles but from the same run, filmed with Insta 360 One X.
This is one of my favorite tracks to lap on. It's starting up in Pila and it's ending down in Aosta, Italy. I couldn't really start from the very top because it was to much snow, so this is filmed from Les Fleurs just a bit below. This track have been Lorenzo Sudings and mine secret weapon when we used to race the World Cups, it just contains so many corners and raw speed! I was lucky to visit him and to get some runs in before the Covid 19. I hope everything is getting back to the normal soon and that each and everyone can get out and do what they love.
