This is why we love mountain biking! Aurelien Fontenoy goes above and beyond full send in this outrageously gnarly MTB ride. The Gorges du Verdon in the French Alps provides an unreal backdrop, and Insta360 GO 2 was there to capture it all in crisp high definition. Make sure to stick around to see Aurelien taking a dip (with his bike!), and don’t miss the final scene -- it is wild! — Insta360