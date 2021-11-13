Video: A Summer's Worth of Wild Rides in Sheffield

Berm Death is a small group of three riders from Sheffield. Our latest movie "BIKERDELIC" is the product of great laughs, wild riding and amazing weather on the weekends throughout 2021.

Tom Weir smelling flowers and riding walls

We have been making videos on Instagram for a while now, but Dave Camus from Bolehills BMX Track dropped into our inbox a few months ago and gave us a reason to make something bigger.

He asked us to film a movie to show at his premiere in a local pub after the annual Bolehills Halloween Jam.

After a quick discussion in a different pub, the crew (Tom, Ross and Finney) got straight to work.

With a half baked idea and a few cameras that we sort of knew how to use, we set out to make a movie.

Every Saturday morning, Ross and I would turn up at Tom's house for 11am sharp. We would then spend the next 2 hours waiting for Tom to wake up and have his morning coffee before we jumped into his van and travelled to the location we would be filming that day.



Finney holding the Berm Death rock and sending a wallride 180

Despite our grand plans of visiting bike parks all over the UK and in different countries, the furthest we got from Sheffield during filming was Hull. And that wasn't even to go riding.

But I think that's what makes the video so great to us. It captures our laid back attitude and lots of great times, as well as tons of sick riding clips.

When you watch the video, we hope it gives you an idea of what riding is like in Sheffield. There's a huge riding scene here that's filled with sick riders, friendly faces and amazing trails.



Ross Jarman in the wild and sending a big table

Big up to everyone involved in making it all happen, especially to Dave who gave us the motivation to start filming and for throwing an amazing premiere and after party this Halloween.

Riders in the video are as follows...

Ross Jarman
Bike: Calibre Sentry

Tom Weir
Bike: Custom Juliana Furtado

George Finney
Bike: Calibre Bossnut / Custom NS DJ Bike

Adrian Wood
Bike: Custom Clique DJ bike

There are also a couple of our friends who are featured along the way.

And with that, we hope you enjoy our video. Keep shredding and we'll see you for the next one.





2 Comments

 Absolutely smashed it boys. Amazing things coming out of the Sheffield scene at the moment!
 Cheers mate!

