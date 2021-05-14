Video: A Taste of Humble Pie in Farwell Canyon, Followed By Redemption in 'Children Of The Dust'

Children of the Dust #1 -

Welcome to our third Children of the Dust video of the season where we see Lane Bodor and Kyleigh Steward step outside of the comfort zone that is the Bike Ranch and head to Williams Lake. Two days in Williams Lake means that the duo make an effort to hit up the rugged lines that are etched into Farwell Canyon (eating Humble Pie is a tough thing to do) and then a day on the Westside trails (we'll call day two redemption) hitting road gaps and slapping turns.It's great to see riders stepping outside of their comfort zones in order to push their own boundaries.Featuring Lane Bodor and Kyleigh Stewart.Filmed by Matt Brooks of Lone Wolf Productions.#wr1revolution​​#handlaidincanada​#Childrenofthedust​-------------------------------------------------------------------